Victim shot in leg finds strength to stand for President Trump

During President Trump's visit to University Medical Center Wednesday, one patient really stood out. Thomas Gunderson was shot in the leg during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, but he still fought through the pain to stand and shake the president's hand.

Thomas Gunderson was not going to let a bullet in the leg stop him from shaking President Trumps hand when he came to his room at UMC.

"I told my family that when he comes in here, I will stand to shake my president's hand. It's not just because it's Trump, It's about any president, it's about showing respect," Gunderson said.

Gunderson was shot while running toward the gunfire, trying to find the gunman and stop him. It’s that bravery that President Trump paid his respects for Wednesday by shaking hands and giving words of comfort to victims and first responders.

"He was just honestly thanking me and, you know, just here for me. He wanted to listen to me, He really did. He wanted to hear my story and what I saw and just told me ‘if you need anything at all, I'm here, you just let us know, I'm here to take care of you.’ And it was the same thing with Melania, she was just so incredible and so sweet, it was just so honoring," Gunderson said.

Gunderson said he’s honored and humbled by the outpouring of love he's seen in the aftermath of this horrible tragedy.

"I saw the absolute worst in humanity and I saw the absolute best in humanity all in one night, and the good for me far outweighed the bad," Gunderson said.

