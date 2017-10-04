Police: 1,600 rounds of ammo found in Las Vegas Strip shooter’s hotel suite

Sheriff Joe Lombardo releases updates in the investigation of the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting. Oct. 4, 2017/ FOX5

Metro police confirmed Wednesday the death toll in the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting Sunday, stands at 59, with 489 injured.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo released details from the investigation into the deadly event launched by the shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite.

Details released included an official timeline of how police responded to the shooting starting at 10:05 p.m. Sunday when the first shots were fired, and ending at 11:27 p.m. when the suspect was confirmed down.

“[Paddock] meticulously planned one of the worse domestic attacks in U.S. history,” Lombardo said. “[He] was a disturbed man who spent decades acquiring weapons and leading secret life.”

FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse and city officials joined Lombardo during a press conference at Metro PD headquarters Wednesday afternoon. “We have no one in custody. We have found no evidence to indicate this was terrorism,” Rouse said.

The FBI deployed over 100 personnel from across the nation to Las Vegas. “Our resolve is firm – we will get to the bottom of this,” said Rouse.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to bring this investigation into fruition,” Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said.

While authorities said they have not identified any accomplices, they will not stop the investigation until they 100 percent rule it out.

Police unveiled the following new details about the investigation:

Victims



A total of 317 injured victims have been discharged from local hospitals.

As of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center confirmed 45 patients remain at the hospital, 23 patients are still in critical condition, out of 199 patients initially received. There have been 16 fatalities.

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center reported 12 patients were treated and released and zero fatalities.

MountainView Hospital confirmed eight patients were treated and released and zero fatalities.

In the next five days, police will release details on how victims can pick up their personal belongings.

Events Leading Up to the Shooting



Police confirmed Paddock checked in to a room he booked at The Ogden via Airbnb during the Life is Beautiful festival weekend, just a week before the mass shooting.

Paddock gambled inside Mandalay Bay at one point during his stay.

Inside Paddock’s Hotel Suite and Vehicle



Police reached the 32nd floor of the hotel within 12 minutes of the first shots being fired.

No suicide note was found.

Investigators recovered 1,600 rounds of ammunition and at least three hunting scopes in Paddock’s hotel suite.

Around 200 rounds were fired in the hotel hallway where a hotel security guard was shot and injured. “It was miraculous the hotel security guard survived,” Lombardo said.

Two cameras installed for surveillance were found in a room service cart outside of the hotel room, an additional camera was found on the hotel room door’s peephole, and another camera was discovered in a baby monitor found in the living room of the hotel suite.

Investigators discovered over 20 pounds each of the chemicals Ammonium Nitrate and Tannerite, inside the suspect’s vehicle parked at the Mandalay Bay

Investigators recovered surveillance video from Mandalay Bay, but cannot describe what is shown in the video at this time

Police encouraged anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Tip Line: 311 (For locals); 702-828-3111 (Out of State); or FBI 1-800-CALL-FBI.

