Celine Dion, Zak Bagans, Andre Agassi stay #VegasStrong after shooting

Just days after Sunday's deadly shooting, celebrities are continuing to lift the community offering messages of love and support.

Celine Dion returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night where she offered words of comfort and hope to the audience.

"On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls and so many are still suffering. But tonight, we are going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," Dion said. "They are going to need a lot of love, a ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid."

She then announced that all proceeds from the show would be donated to the victims and their families.

Paranormal Investigator and TV star Zak Bagans held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night outside his haunted museum in Downtown Las Vegas. It was slated to open on Monday, but Bagans delayed the opening to Tuesday out of respect for the victims.

"We all have love for you. We send our prayers, and we send our healing powers to you and your families and our condolences for your family members that died," Bagans said tearfully to the victims.

Las Vegas tennis player Andre Agassi sent a powerful message through the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. In it, he recites a poem commending the first responders and people who helped saved lives during and after the shooting.

Music icon Ringo Starr is also showing his generous side during this difficult time. The legendary Beatles drummer will kick off his eight-date residency at Planet Hollywood on Friday, Oct. 13. He'll dedicate his first show to the city and make a donation to the victims and their families.

He took to Twitter to write, "Peace and love and prayers and hugs Las Vegas."

Peace and love and prayers and hugs Las Vegas peace and love Ringo ?????????? pic.twitter.com/fUMu1p6ZqO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell is also helping out. They're donating 100 percent of the proceeds they receive this Thursday night to the victims fund.

In a statement they wrote, "Drai's loves Las Vegas and we are incredibly proud of how quickly the entire city has come together and rallied to support one another during this terrible time."

Tickets for the Drai's fundraiser can be bought here.

