Las Vegas businesses offer free services to first responders

Las Vegas and surrounding area businesses are offering free services including massages and meals to first responders who have worked tirelessly around the clock since the Strip shooting that claimed the lives of 58 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1.

Tropical Smoothie locations are offering free combo meals to uniformed firefighters, police officers and paramedics on Oct. 4 from until 8 p.m.

Cafe Rio, both Henderson locations are offering a free meal to first responders with valid ID for the foreseeable future at any time.

Chica and Yardbird restaurants at the Venetian resort are offering free meals to all first responders through Oct. 5.

El Cortez restaurant Siegel's 1941 are offering a free meal to first responders and hospital workers with proof of employment through Oct. 8.

Nacho Daddy locations will offer a free meal to first responders through Oct. 6.

Nevada School of Massage therapy is offering free massage therapy services every Friday in October for first responders and their spouses from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The school is located at 2381 East Windmill Lane.

If a participating business was not mentioned, please send the information to FOX5 by email to be added to this list.

