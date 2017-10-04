Resources for Las Vegas shooting victims

After a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip took the lives of 58 victims and injured hundreds more, many businesses are offering services for the victims including financial help, counseling, and medical services.

Counseling

Anyone impacted by the shooting on the Strip can call the Disaster Distress Helpline. The helpline can be reached every day. It is available 24 hours a day. English speakers can call 1-800-985-5990 or send the text “TalkWithUs” to 66746. Spanish speakers can call 1-800-985-5990 and press “2” or text “Hablanos” to 66746, from the U.S.

The Elevation Center is offering first responders, survivors, families with free grief and healing counseling services. The center can be reached at 702-726-2909. The center is located at 5940 South Rainbow Boulevard. More information can be found online

Red Rock Psychological Health is hosting group therapy for trauma survivors free of charge. The office can be reached at 702-898-5311. More information can be found online.

Las Vegas Counseling Center is offering counseling services for free throughout the week. The center can be reached at 702-466-3750.

The Practice at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is offering free counseling services through Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Funds

FirstMed and Wellness Center are offering victims of the shooting free medical, counseling, prescription review, and refills as well as support services. Through the Victims of Crime Act and funding from the state, FirstMed is assisting victims and their families with costs associated with the shooting including helping with the cost of flights, temporary housing, extending hotel stays, food, clothing, personal hygiene items, prescriptions and more. To access services, call 702-859-2210 or 702-859-2253. The clinics are located at 3343 South Eastern Lane and 400 Shadow Lane, suite 106.

Funds collected through a GoFundMe set up by Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak have not yet been distributed. Officials are working on logistics for distributing the donations.

La Paloma Funeral Services, in conjunction with the Clark County Coroner’s Office, opened a GoFundMe to raise money to fund funeral services for the victims. Simple Cremation said it is offering cremation services for victims of the shooting at no cost to their families. Families will be assisted regardless of which funeral home they utilize. La Paloma can be reached at 702-732-7070.

Medical and dental services

Abbey Dental is offering free dental services to the victims involved in the shooting. The office said whenever victims are ready, they can be treated for any dental injuries free of charge. The dental office can be reached at 702-567-1111. There are three locations in Las Vegas including, 4408 South Eastern Avenue, 4416 South Eastern Avenue, and 4448 South Easter Avenue,

The plastic surgery practice of Anson, Edwards, and Higgins is offering wound care and scar therapy at no cost. Any victim of the shooting in need of assistance can call 702-822-2100.

