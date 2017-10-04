Stand #VegasStrong on Facebook

New Facebook frame lets your friends know you stand with Las Vegas during this difficult time.

FOX5 has created a special frame to add to your profile picture on Facebook. It shows the a silhouette of the Las Vegas String with the #VegasStrong. It's a way to let your friends know you stand in solidarity with our community in the aftermath of Sunday night's shooting.

All you have to do is go to your profile page.

Then click "Update profile picture."

And then click the "Add frame" option.

Once you've selected it, click "Use as profile picture" in the bottom right side, and that's it!

We here at FOX5 want to show the world we are all united in the face of tragedy, and this is one way you can help us do that.

