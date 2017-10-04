AT&T offers text donation service to help Las Vegas shooting vic - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

AT&T offers text donation service to help Las Vegas shooting victims

People wishing to donate to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting can now send a text message to help out. 

AT&T said their customers and those with service through other wireless providers can text "VEGAS" to 50555 to donate $10. 

The money will go to the University Medical Center Foundation. 100 percent of the donations will go towards treatment of the patients in need. 

