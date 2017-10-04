The Latest: Trump visits shooting victims in Las Vegas

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
At least 59 people are dead and 527 wounded in a mass shooting outside Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
At least 59 people are dead and 527 wounded in a mass shooting outside Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said all National Night Out events have been canceled for Tuesday after a deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said all National Night Out events have been canceled for Tuesday after a deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two "bump-stocks" that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.More >
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two "bump-stocks" that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.More >
The Las Vegas mass shooting has prompted Caesars Entertainment to join other companies in canceling their shows Monday.More >
The Las Vegas mass shooting has prompted Caesars Entertainment to join other companies in canceling their shows Monday.More >
Las Vegas stars are opening their pockets and their hearts to give back to the community after Sunday night's deadly shooting.More >
Las Vegas stars are opening their pockets and their hearts to give back to the community after Sunday night's deadly shooting.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >
Fifty-nine people were killed and at least 527 were hurt Sunday night when Stephen Paddock rained gunfire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.More >