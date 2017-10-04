A vigil replaces Metro's National Night Out Tuesday evening in Las Vegas.

At a quiet park in the far Northwest part of the Valley, 58 candles burned brightly to honor the lives lost in Sunday's shooting massacre.

"My heart just breaks for the families and for our community," said Chaplain Dennis James.

The gathering at Mountain Crest Park, near Lone Mountain and Durango Drives, was supposed to be a National Night Out event hosted by Metro - a yearly event meant to build police-community relations.

Instead, the event, traditionally adorned with bounce houses and outdoor games, became a vigil.

"Vegas we are the epitome of resilience," said Metro Northwest Area Command Capt. Sasha Larkin, to a crowd of about 100 people.

The vigil took place nearly 48 hours after a lone gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers.

Heartbreak and grief consumed many.

"It's tough to process," said Las Vegas local Esther Morris.

Officers and first responders, many who rendered aid Sunday night, lit candles and offered encouraging words.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.