Las Vegas woman witnessed shooting from inside Mandalay Bay

A valley woman shared her experiences looking onto the massacre from inside Mandalay Bay Sunday.

Two days after the mass shooting on the Strip many people were still trying to process what they saw.

A valley woman who was inside the Mandalay Bay Sunday night captured video of people running and falling to the ground.

Kristi Moore had just stepped outside on the balcony at the Foundation Room inside the Mandalay Bay when she started hearing gunfire.

"All you here is pow pow pow pow just fire after fire of gunshots," she said.

In disbelief, she pulled out her cell phone and started filming.

"We look over and see people running at the festival campground you see people running you see people dropping to the ground," she said.

Then a SWAT team burst through the doors at the Foundation Room, telling everybody to get down.

"We didn't know that it was the swat team they didn't say it's the police department its the SWAT team they just came in and told us to get to the ground get on our hands face first, a couple thought maybe it was the shooter so they started throwing stuff at the swat team and that's when they said who they were," she said.

Moore and everyone else inside the Foundation room where told to stay put. They stayed there for 10 hours, listening to police scanners to learn what was going on.

"There was maybe 100, 125 people and we all just cuddled up and slept and slept on the couches on the floors we were sharing chargers for our phones sharing anything and everything we could just to try to make everybody comfortable," she said.

She said staff members at Mandalay Bay fed everyone and comforted them.

"I think he was the main security person for Mandalay Bay, he came in and gave a little speech and said my wife works here, she's alive and I want you all to know we became a family last night that I love each and every one of you," she said.

And while she's thankful she wasn't at the Route 91 Harvest festival that she originally planned to attend, she said she's haunted by the horror she witnessed Sunday night.

"It was the scariest day of my life. Right now I'm not eating I'm not sleeping, every time I close my eyes I still hear the gunshots. I still see the people running and the people falling to the ground," Moore said.

