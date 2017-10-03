Metro designates pick-up area for vehicles of Route 91 Harvest F - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro designates pick-up area for vehicles of Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro police officers are escorting concert attendees to a lot to retrieve vehicles (Kurt Rempe / FOX5). Metro police officers are escorting concert attendees to a lot to retrieve vehicles (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police designated a pick-up area for vehicles left behind at the 91 Harvest Festival after the mass shooting that took the lives of 58 people. 

Vehicles are located in a dirt lot on the corner of Koval Lane and Reno Avenue near the Mandalay Bay Resort. 

Police are asking for people who are picking up their vehicle to wait at this location until they are escorted by an officer into the lot. 

 Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.