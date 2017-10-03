Metro designates pick-up area for vehicles of Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees

Las Vegas Metro police designated a pick-up area for vehicles left behind at the 91 Harvest Festival after the mass shooting that took the lives of 58 people.

Vehicles are located in a dirt lot on the corner of Koval Lane and Reno Avenue near the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Police are asking for people who are picking up their vehicle to wait at this location until they are escorted by an officer into the lot.

