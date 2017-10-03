Twins recovering from gunshot wounds are 'stronger together'

Two identical twin sisters from Las Vegas are recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in Sunday's massacre.

Seventeen-year-old Gianna Baca was lying down watching the show at the Route 19 Harvest Festival when she said, "It felt like a boulder hit me."

She said adrenaline and encouragement from her boyfriend allowed her to get up and run. She was shot in the lower buttocks area. The bullet went through the front of her pelvic area. She's been released from the hospital but was told she will be in a wheelchair for the next month or two until her wound heals.

Her sister Natalia Baca remained at Sunrise Hospital in the emergency department. A bullet hit her scapula and the aftermath left one of her lungs collapsed. The neck brace she was in has come off and her breathing tube may come out Wednesday, she said.

"I'm not saying one of us should have been shot and not the other but this has made us stronger," Gianna added. Friends of the twins have set up a gofundme page to help offset the medical bills for both girls. They set a goal to raise $20,000.

A vigil for prayer reflection and healing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7:00 p.m. at The Crossing Windmill Campus at 7950 West Windmill Lane.

