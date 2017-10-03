Golden Knights give Las Vegas a momentary escape

The Mandalay Bay mass shooting has affected a lot of people in a lot of different ways, many trying to find ways to cope and heal. For some locals, the way to do that is focus on sports, specifically the Vegas Golden Knights who open their season this Friday.

Tuesday morning at City National Arena, it was another day of practice for the Golden Knights, but for Scott Frazier and his son, it was an escape.

"Take your mind off everything that is going on, support the local new team, try and get away for an hour or two, not listen to the news or hear all the stuff, try and get back to normal kind of," Golden Knights fan, Scott Frazier said.

Frazier said he's is a dealer at Mandalay Bay and he worked in the casino the day of the mass shootings.

"I got a lot of friends that work night shift, my daughter being at the venue was a crazy time for three or four hours," Frazier said.

His daughter is ok, but he knows that's not the case for hundreds of others at the festival. He said for the last two days, he's been reading reports and watching the news, but not Tuesday.

"To be able to watch something not having to do with seeing Mandalay Bay, police tape on the Strip, hearing how crazy the guy was, hearing the sad stories, it's nice to get away for a little bit," Frazier said.

And for the players, they said they were just as thankful to get back into the swing of things, including Las Vegas local, Deryk Engelland.

"It's everywhere you look, to be able to come out here and shutdown just a little bit with everything going on, great way to get out and turn your mind off for a bit," Engelland said.

For the rest of the guys in the locker room who just moved to Las Vegas in the last couple months, they said it weighs just as heavy on their hearts as well.

"We're part of this now, this is not just a one community type of thing, we're ingrained in this culture now," Schmidt said. "I think this is more of a game sometimes, I love what I do and in a loose term of things we need to be here for whatever healing process they need us for."

