Prayer vigils to be held in Las Vegas

A prayer vigil will be held in lieu of National Night Out after Metro said all events would be canceled Tuesday.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Crest Park on 4701 North Durango Drive.

Commissioner Larry Brown, Councilman Stavros Anthony, Councilwoman Michele Fiore and faith leaders will be in attendance.

Additionally, Zak Bagans said he will hold a vigil at The Haunted Museum at 7 p.m. It is located at 600 East Charleston Boulevard.

A FOX5 viewer said a vigil will also be held at the Las Vegas sign at 9:45 p.m.

A list of additional vigils held across the Valley can be found below.

Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 South Maryland Parkway at 7 p.m.

LVMPD Bolden Area Command, Doolittle Community Center 1950 J Street at 6 p.m.

LVMPD Enterprise Command, Paiute Park 9347 South Cimarron Road at 6:30 p.m.

Northwest Area Command, Mountain Crest Park 4701 North Durango Drive at 5:30 p.m.

