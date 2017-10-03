Prayer vigil to be held in Las Vegas

A prayer vigil will be held in lieu of National Night Out after Metro said all events would be canceled Tuesday.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Crest Park on 4701 North Durango Drive.

Commissioner Larry Brown, Councilman Stavros Anthony, Councilwoman Michele Fiore and faith leaders will be in attendance.

Additionally, Zak Bagans said he will hold a vigil at The Haunted Museum at 7 p.m. It is located at 600 East Charleston Boulevard.

A FOX5 viewer said a vigil will also be held at the Las Vegas sign at 9:45 p.m.

