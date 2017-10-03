GoFundMe and MGM resorts raise $7.3 million for Las Vegas shooting victims

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said the community has raised more than $3.7 million through a GoFundMe on Tuesday afternoon.

Sisolak said an anonymous donor contributed an additional $500,000. Plus, Wayne and Kathleen Newtown donated $100,000.

Donations can still be made to the GoFundMe account here.

Sisolak said checks can be mailed to the county office or to the sheriff's office. Checks for victims can be made out to "Las Vegas victims fund."

In addition, MGM Resorts pledged $3 million for the victims. The company is also providing lodging, meals, transportation and grief counseling for victims, their families, first responders and grief counseling.

