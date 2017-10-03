Jennifer Lopez cancels Vegas shows after shooting

Las Vegas headliner Jennifer Lopez has canceled the last three dates of her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino after the recent shooting outside Mandalay Bay.

The shooting happened Sunday night when lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. It left 59 people dead and hurt more than 500.

Lopez canceled the last three performances of her residency that were scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 7.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino released a statement that says Lopez is "heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred." It continues, “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.” Lopez also sent a tweet showing her support for the Vegas community just hours after the shooting occurred.

I ?? Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017

Jennifer Lopez: All I Have will resume its run of shows at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in February 2018.

In the meantime, tickets for the canceled shows can be refunded or exchanged at Ticketmaster here or at The AXIS Box Office located inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. For more information, please call 800-745-3000.

