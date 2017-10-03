Vegas stars donate money & offer support in shooting aftermath

Las Vegas stars are opening their pockets and their hearts to give back to the community after Sunday night's deadly shooting.

There were 59 people killed and 527 hurt when the suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak started a GoFundMe page for the victims and their families, and that's when our Vegas celebrities donated to the cause.

Mike Tyson, who lives in Vegas and has his own show at MGM Grand, donated $10,000.

DJ duo The Chainsmokers, who have a residency at The Wynn Las Vegas, also donated $10,000. In a Facebook post, they described Vegas as their second home.

Terry Fator, who holds his puppet show at The Mirage, donated $10,000. He and his wife Angela posted a video urging people to donate and dedicated a song he sings in his show nightly titled "The Prayer."

Meanwhile, the Oakland Raiders and the NFL Foundation each gave $50,000 to help the residents living in the city where they will relocate to. You can donate here.

Aside from the GoFundMe account, UFC President Dana White announced to TMZ that he is donating $1 million. In an interview with ESPN White said, "You start thinking about this city, our hometown, and we felt we needed to do this. This is something we needed to do."

Other non-Vegas based celebrities also felt compelled to donate. Country duo Florida Georgia Line and Kid Rock each donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe account which has surpassed the $3 million mark.

Vegas celebrity chef Lorena Garcia offered free meals to any first responders at her restaurant Chica located at The Venetian until Thursday.

As a token of our appreciation we would like to offer all uniformed first responders a free meal at @ChicaLasVegas, now until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Xl6K8JARrq — Lorena Garcia (@lorenagarcia) October 2, 2017

Vegas Singer-actor Mark Schunock partnered with the UFC to help collect items for victims still in the hospital at The Space on Monday night.

In honor of Tuesday, October 3 being "Mean Girls Day," the cast of the 2004 film Mean Girls also started a GoFundMe account to help the victims with a goal of $300,000. In the video, the film's stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese pleaded for their fans to give what they can. You can donate here.

Country star Maren Morris released a song dedicated to the victims titled "Dear Hate" featuring Vince Gill. Morris also performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival over the weekend. "I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time," Morris wrote in the Instagram post. She says every cent from the song's download will go to the Music City Cares Fund, which has been set up to benefit victims.

Country singer Keith Urban held a vigil at the Ascend Amphitheater Monday night where he performed Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and sent his well wishes to the Vegas community. Urban was joined by Nashville stars Charles Esten, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill, who performed “Rest High on the Mountain.” They asked donations also be made to the Music City Cares Fund.

On Monday, MTV kicked off the return of its show TRL with a tribute to Las Vegas that included Ed Sheeran and DJ Khalid.

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline (800) 536-9488. Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

