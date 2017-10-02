Vigils across Las Vegas honor victims of mass shooting

Las Vegas citizens unite in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history to pay their respects and pray for the victims of the 91 Harvest Country music festival shooting.

Vigils will be held throughout the evening of Oct. 2 across the Valley. The list below details times and locations for the vigils.

St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 East Flamingo Road at 7 p.m.

Rights Society Organization, corner of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Canyon Christian Church, 6200 West Lone Mountain Road at 7 p.m.

Midbar Kodesh Temple, 1940 Paseo Verde Parkway at 7 p.m.

Sin City Church, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, 6 p.m.

UNLV Student Union courtyard, 4505 South Maryland Parkway at 7 p.m.

If vigils are missing from this list, please send the information to 5newsdesk@fox5vegas.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.