MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment cancel Vegas shows after shooting

The Las Vegas mass shooting has prompted Caesars Entertainment to join other companies in canceling their shows Monday.

A gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring 527.

Caesars Entertainment has released this statement to MORE FOX5:

"The entire Caesars Entertainment family is deeply saddened and we are keeping the victims, their families and the first responders in our thoughts and prayers. In light of the attack, and out of respect for all those impacted, all of our shows will be dark tonight. Tickets for tonight’s performances can be refunded at the original point of purchase. Additional details regarding show times for tomorrow are forthcoming."

In addition to Caesars canceling its shows, Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group have also canceled their shows for Monday. Refunds are also being offered for ticket holders to those shows.

MGM Resorts sent a tweet confirming it too will cancel its shows.

Following last night’s tragic events at the country music festival, MGM Resorts has canceled all of its Las Vegas shows for Monday, Oct 2. pic.twitter.com/GNUeINlWc0 — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) October 2, 2017

In addition to those, Jewel Nightclub at Aria will not be open Monday night.

