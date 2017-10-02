NCSO searching for wanted felon in Pahrump

Nye County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a wanted felon who ran into an elementary school in Pahrump Monday.

The sheriff's office said when deputies attempted to take Duane Johnson into custody, he ran into Manse Elementary School. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for him. During that time, deputies received a report that there was a man with a gun at Floyd Elementary, that report was deemed as false.

During the two aforementioned searches, the sheriff's office also received a report of a man with a gun at Rosemary Clarke Middle School. The school was cleared and that report was also deemed false.

The sheriff's office cleared all Pahrump schools as a precaution and has staff stationed at each school until students are released as a precaution.

The sheriff's office said it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Johnson, 29. He has a violent past and authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call dispatch at 775-751-7000 without contacting him.

