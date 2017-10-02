Vegas celebrities & headliners react to Vegas shooting

Several Vegas headliners & celebrities were quick to take to social media after a gunman opened fire on several people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Sunday night.

The shooting, which is now the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, left more than 50 people dead and at least 515 hurt. Vegas performers from Elton John to Britney Spears offered their thoughts and condolences to the victims and their families on social media. Here's what they had to say.

In our unity, we can and will be greater than this awful tragedy. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/qAzz6aeJnY — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 2, 2017

God bless the families of those lost in Vegas. So devastating and senseless — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to all of our friends, jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas.… https://t.co/Q1iInOWG8Q — Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken... praying for Las Vegas ?? https://t.co/A5mEWtBVYe — Giada De Laurentiis (@GDeLaurentiis) October 2, 2017

Oh lord… woke to Vegas

Massacre. My heart goes out to Relatives & Friends of wounded &

Departed????.Music is meant 2 bring Joy. SO SORRY?? — Cher (@cher) October 2, 2017

Bless LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE & 1ST RESPONDERS.Been working In Vegas since I was 22,&NEVER THOUGH ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD EVER HAPPEN THERE?? — Cher (@cher) October 2, 2017

My heart is with you Las Vegas. Sending prayers to the victims, families & those affected by the senseless, violent acts. We stand with you. — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) October 2, 2017

My heart hurts for everyone in Vegas today. This unspeakable pointless act of violence against innocent people... https://t.co/r5sNU7jZxd — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) October 2, 2017

I ?? Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017

holding on to these girls a little tighter today. pic.twitter.com/rdxqlasvtF — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 2, 2017

To everyone that lost loved ones in Las Vegas, we stand with you. To those of you who are wounded and hurt, we... https://t.co/pZHJBi5NEj — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) October 2, 2017

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

Devastated to hear of the senseless tragedy in my hometown. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. ???? #prayforvegas — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) October 2, 2017

Absolutely heartbroken to wake up to this. Praying for my hometown & those affected by this atrocity. Stay strong LV. I love you. — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken to see what has happened in my hometown. Grateful that my family & friends are safe. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected. — Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) October 2, 2017

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers ?? #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017

Devastated about the news in #Vegas and thinking of all those affected. Be strong and stay safe Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) October 2, 2017

The pride of Vegas runs deep when you are born and raised in such a great town. I can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place! ... — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

...My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you???? — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

We could hear the gun shots from my stage and kept my audience on lock down for hours... — David Copperfield (@D_Copperfield) October 2, 2017

Gun Fire right in front of Ben and I... @route91harvest we made it to safe paces. Thank you for all the... https://t.co/SXIksOZs7x — ElvisMonroeOfficial (@ElvisMonroe1) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Please #StaySafeLasVegas Praying for everyone now. ?????? — Holly Madison (@hollymadison) October 2, 2017

Prayers for everyone in Las Vegas...this is an abhorent tragedy&still in progress as many are still being treated only now&a potential- — Blues Traveler (@blues_traveler) October 2, 2017

Safe inside our hotel in Las Vegas. Saddened by what is happening down the street. Praying for all of the victims. Stay safe Las Vegas. — Lorena Garcia (@lorenagarcia) October 2, 2017

Just got home safe. — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) October 2, 2017

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. ?? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ???? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

I'm with @MsReddPinup & @Bettina_May at home. We are safe and sending our love to everyone out there tonight! #StaySafeLasVegas ???? — Melody Sweets (@MelodySweets) October 2, 2017

Home... the family and I are safe. Praying for those on the strip.??

Crazy and so sad!???? — GORDIE BROWN (@GORDIEBROWN) October 2, 2017

We are safe but sickened by what is happening. Prayers going out to Vegas tonight #prayforvegas — Frankie Moreno (@frankiemoreno) October 2, 2017

Sending my love & prayers to this beautiful town Las #Vegas please be safe @lvmpd thank you for your bravery. — Matt Goss (@mattgoss) October 2, 2017

Please be safe #Vegas. Be safe and vigilant. ?? — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) October 2, 2017

I pray to God for everyone’s safety here in Vegas. May these cowards burn in Hell. https://t.co/TTU7l8bYMa — ASHBA (@DjASHBA) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas ?????? — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 2, 2017

devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017

Pray for Las Vegas???? — TysonC (@TysonCBeckford) October 2, 2017

In shock. Thankful our team is safe. The Vegas community and all affected need more than thoughts and prayer, but it’s a start. ?? pic.twitter.com/m5dGtvSM2V — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) October 2, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the news of what has happened. Sending my prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy...#PrayforVegas pic.twitter.com/h2ZADeC05T — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) October 2, 2017

Just heartbroken. Can’t wait to hug you all this weekend. pic.twitter.com/D012GHXsKA — Boyz II Men (@BoyzIIMen) October 2, 2017

So sad and horrific night here in my city #lasvegas . Prayers go out to everyone. Just got to… https://t.co/jQ8pIOo26O — Carrot Top (@RealCarrotTop) October 2, 2017

. #VEGAS . Our hearts are with you. — Bobby Flay (@bflay) October 2, 2017

