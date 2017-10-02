Facebook enables safety check feature in Las Vegas

Facebook enabled its safety check feature after a deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

The feature allows people to quickly share that they're safe with friends and family.

To tell people that you are safe simply click "I'm safe" when you receive a notification from Facebook asking if you are.

To ask if someone else is safe, on Facebook, go to Crisis Response and select a Crisis page. On the Crisis page, a list of friends who are "marked safe" will appear and a list of friends who chose "doesn't apply." Facebook users can also ask friends if they are safe by clicking "ask if safe."

