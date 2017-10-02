COX provides free access to hotspots in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

COX provides free access to hotspots in Las Vegas

In wake of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Cox Communications is providing access to nearly 500 hotspots in the Valley to connect with loved ones. 

To find a hotspot, visit, cox.com/hotspots, type in an address, and follow the on-screen instructions. Smart devices should connect automatically. 

Free access is available through Oct. 10. 

Cox said in a statement that the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival has required the community to come together, so the company is doing what it can to give people resources to get in touch with family members.

