Free taxi, Uber, Lyft rides to those impacted by Strip shooting

Uber, Lyft and Yellow Checker Star Transportation are offering free rides to those affected by the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Yellow Checker Star, as well as other cab companies who partner with Kabit, the dispatch for taxis in Las Vegas, are offering free rides to people impacted by the shooting. The rides are available to those who may be on the Strip, at local hospitals, or at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rides can be arranged by calling Kabit at 702-919-4756.

Uber is also offering free rides to and from hospitals, the family reunification center, and United Blood Servies donors centers. To request a free ride, enter any of the following addresses into the Uber ride app:

University Medical Center’s Delta Point: 901 Rancho Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center: 3186 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89109

University Medical Center: 1800 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Desert Springs Hospital: 2075 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Valley Hospital: 620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89106

UNLV Thomas & Mack Center: 4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89154

Family Reunification Center: Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

The ride offer is valid up to $50 per trip on uberX, uberXL or UberPOOL.

Lyft is also offering free rides up to $40 to and from blood donation centers, hospitals and relief centers with the code VEGASHOPE.

The following locations are applicable:

Blood Donation

Labor Health & Welfare Clinic: 7135 West Sahara Avenue #100, Las Vegas, NV 89117

United Blood Services: 6930 West Charleston Boulevard., Las Vegas, NV 89117

United Blood Services: 4950 West Craig Road., Las Vegas, NV 89310

United Blood Services, Henderson: 601 Whitney Ranch Drive. Bldg. D, Ste 20, Henderson, NV 89014

Hospitals

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center: 3186 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89109

University Medical Center: 1800 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Desert Springs Hospital: 2075 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Valley Hospital: 620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Relief Centers

UNLV Thomas & Mack Center: 4505 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89154

Family Reunification Center: Metro Headquarters, 400 South MLK Boulevard Building B

