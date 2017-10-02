Where to donate blood to help survivors of the shooting on the Strip

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)

Blood is in high demand following Sunday's shooting on the Strip near Mandalay Bay where more than 200 people were injured and at least 50 people were killed, according to Metro Police.

Metro has advised against going to hospitals to donate blood as they are inundated with patients from the shooting and have their staffs focused on their treatment.

Metro recommended anyone looking to donate blood to go to the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic on 7135 W. Sahara Avenue.

Stay with FOX5 for more locations and information on where to donate as it becomes available.

