Police: At least 59 dead, 489 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

At least 58 people were killed and more than 489 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.

Among the victims, a Metro officer was killed and another is in critical condition, Metro said. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, is also dead bringing the total death count to 59.

At approximately 10:08 p.m. during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Paddock opened fire at a crowd of more than 22,000 country music concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, police said.

Police said victims were across the street for a Jason Aldean concert in a parking lot near Mandalay Bay. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, up to 10 rounds of gunfire, from an elevated position near the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel.

Shooter

Metro said the shooting lasted from nine to 11 minutes, ending at 10:19 p.m. Paddock also fired a shot through a hotel door, hitting a security guard, who survived.

Metro's SWAT went into the hotel room and found Paddock dead. Police believe he killed himself before officers arrived.

Metro said they found more than 10 rifles and cameras set up in and outside of his room. Altogether, police found 47 firearms that were in Paddock's possession. They include rifles, shotguns and pistols. They were found in the hotel room, and in Mesquite and Verdi, Nevada. The guns were purchased in Nevada, California, Texas and Utah. Twelve bump fire stocks were also found, which used fire the guns automatically.

Sheriff Lombardo confirmed 19 additional firearms, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered at Paddock's Mesquite, Nevada home. In addition, Lombardo said authorities are evaluating electronics.

Mesquite gun store, Guns and Guitars, Inc., said Paddock was a customer and purchased guns from the store. The store said all necessary background checks and procedures were followed and he never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time.

The weapon used by Paddock in the mass shooting ranged from 223 to 308 calibers, Lombardo said in an LVMPD Headquarters press conference.

Police also found cameras installed by Paddock in the hotel hallway, and in the peephole through the hotel room door, Metro said.

Police located a person of interest, identified as Marilou Danley, outside of the country, Metro said. An investigation is ongoing with her.

Police said the shooter does not have a criminal history. He had a minor citation years ago that was dealt with through the court system.

Authorities are also searching a home possibly owned by Paddock in Reno, Nev., Lombardo said.

Victims

Las Vegas Metro police said the number of injured people may go down by about 20, citing a counting error at a local hospital.

University Medical Center said 104 people total were taken the hospital. By 1:30 p.m. hospital officials said 40 have been released, four have died and 12 are in critical condition. Sunrise Health System Hospitals said Tuesday it initially received 200 patients. By Wednesday, 59 patients remained hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital, 29 patients remain in critical condition, and a total of 16 fatalities were reported. Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center said 10 patients were received, eight patients were treated and released and two patients remain in the hospital. Mountainview Hospital said 8 patients were treated and released.

Valley Health System said there are 105 patients at Desert Springs Hospital, 53 at Spring Valley Hospital, 32 patients at Henderson Hospital, 29 patients at Valley Hospital, six patients at Summerlin Hospital and three patients are at Centennial Hills Hospital. A Las Vegas Metro police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was pronounced dead. His identity will be released after next of kin have been notified. Two on-duty officers were injured, one of which was upgraded from "critical to stable," police said.

A Southern California police department said an off-duty officer was shot during the attack.

According to FOX11, the Las Angeles Fire Department said two of their off-duty firefighters were injured in the shooting. They are expected to be okay.

According to WSMV, the first victim identified in the mass shooting is Sonny Melton, of West Tennessee.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed two employees were shot. One of them was a sworn officer who suffered minor injuries and the other is a records technician, who lost her life.

A Manhattan Beach special education teacher, Sandy Casey lost her life in the shooting.

According to UNLV Rebel Hockey, the Nick Robone, the assistant coach was injured in the shooting. He is in the ICU for treatment.

Victims suffered a range of injuries including gunshot wounds, shrapnel wounds, cuts and bruises from jumping barriers, according to Sheriff Lombardo.

Metro said the all but three victims have been identified.

Las Vegas Metro police set up a hotline for family and friends to report a missing loved one connected to this incident. Metro said the hotline is only to take reports on missing people. The hotline is (866) 535-5654. The department also opened a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 South Martin Luther King Boulevard in Building B.

A family assistance center has been set up at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Hall.

MGM Resorts set up a hotline for the victims, their family members and others who were directly impacted by the shooting can call 702-692-2300 or toll-free at 888-634-7111. All other questions can be answered by the MGM call center at 855-788-6775.

Sheriff Lombardo said victims will be united with their belongings after crime scene investigators finish processing the event venue scene. Lombardo said a plan for people to retrieve belongings should be released Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Metro said if anyone discovers an injury after the incident to contact police. Locals can call 311 and those from out of state, who have left the area, can call 702-828-3111 to file a report. Anyone in the area can file a report at any Metro substation.

Traffic

Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana to Russell was closed while police were on scene.

Interstate 15 is open to thru traffic but some on and off ramps including Flamingo Road and Sahara Avenue.

Closures

The Clark County School District said all classes and the Safekey Program will operate normally. However, after-school sports and activities are canceled. Any absences will be excused on Monday. The district said counselors will be available.

Caesars Entertainment said all of its shows have been canceled. Tickets for performances on Monday night can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural Fan Fest that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

Motives

Police said they are carrying out a search warrant in Mesquite at the suspect's home.

But while the Islamic State claimed the attack, saying the shooter converted to Islam months ago, but provided no evidence, according to the Associated Press. Metro said a motive is still unknown adding, the department said they are not calling the incident terrorism.

Marilou Danley, was initially named a person of interest, but police later said she was not connected to the shooting and she was located outside of the country.

An investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking anyone with video or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324.

How to help

Anyone wishing to donate blood for the injured victims of the shooting can find information here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the victims of the shooting. Donations can be made online here.

Salvation Army requests donations of bottled water, granola bars, and any packaged food items to hand out to first responders, volunteers and blood donors. Donations can be dropped off at 35 West Owens Avenue.

Metro said non-perishable food can be donated to Catholic Charities on 1501 Las Vegas Boulevard North or Three Square on 4190 North Pecos Road.

Metro said while the gesture from citizens is appreciated, the Red Cross can't manage all of the donations. The department urged people to donate to the GoFundMe or an organization such as Catholic Charities or Three Square.

Condolences

MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said, "We are heartbroken for the victims, their families and our community. Our primary focus and concern in the hours since the shooting has been cooperating with law enforcement and taking actions to support the victims and their families, our guests and employees.

To name just a few of these actions, we have made counselors available for employees and affected guests, created a dedicated hotline at 888-634-7111 to ensure out of town families of victims can arrange airfare and hotel accommodations to get to their loved ones, identified local transportation for guests who wish to donate blood or visit the injured and assisted guests whose travel has been disrupted.

These efforts and more are being organized aggressively and are ongoing as we continue to get information and identify need.

We’re grateful for all who have helped, first responders, the police, our employees and citizens who have acted in countless ways to assist. While information is still being gathered we are beginning to hear stories of great courage and humanity.

We know that without the swift and brave actions of first responders the scale of damage would have been much greater. We know that in the midst of chaos and fear people acted to protect and save others – those they knew and those they did not.

In the coming days, we will hear more of these stories as we grieve for the victims of this unspeakable tragedy.

We’re working with law enforcement in every way possible. At the moment, we are deferring communications about the investigation to the FBI and Las Vegas Metro PD.

Please pray for all the victims of this horrific event, our Las Vegas community, and all our employees who are working tirelessly to provide support at a very difficult time."

Gov. Brian Sandoval released a statement, "My heart and prayers go the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence. This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival. I will be in Las Vegas this morning to meet with law enforcement, first responders and to console the victims and their families and friends. I ask that everyone take a moment to keep the people affected by this horrific tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

President Trump sent a tweet sharing his condolences with Las Vegas.

During his address, President Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

