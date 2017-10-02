Police: At least 58 dead, 515 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.

Among the victims, a Metro officer was killed and another is in critical condition, Metro said. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, is also dead.

At approximately 10 pm during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Paddock opened fire at a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, police said.

Police said victims were across the street for a Jason Aldean concert in a parking lot near Mandalay Bay. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, up to 10 rounds of gunfire, from an elevated position near the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel.

Shooter

Metro's SWAT went into the hotel room and found Paddock dead. Police believe he killed himself before officers arrived. Metro said they found more than 10 rifles.

Police located a person of interest, identified as Marilou Danley, outside of the country, Metro said.

Police said the shooter does not have a criminal history. He had a minor citation years ago that was dealt with through the court system.

Victims

The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals. A Las Vegas Metro police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was pronounced dead. His identity will be released after next of kin have been notified. Two on-duty officers were injured, one of which was upgraded from "critical to stable," police said.

A Southern California police department said an off-duty officer was shot during the attack.

According to FOX11, the Las Angeles Fire Department said two of their off-duty firefighters were injured in the shooting. They are expected to be okay.

According to WSMV, the first victim identified in the mass shooting is Sonny Melton, of West Tennessee.

According to UNLV Rebel Hockey, the Nick Robone, the assistant coach was injured in the shooting. He is in the ICU for treatment.

Metro said the identification process of all the injured and deceased will take time, so they are asking the public for patience.

Las Vegas Metro police set up a hotline for family and friends to report a missing loved one connected to this incident. Metro said the hotline is only to take reports on missing people. The hotline is (866) 535-5654. The department also opened a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 South Martin Luther King Boulevard in Building B.

Traffic

Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana to Russell was closed while police were on scene.

Interstate 15 is open to thru traffic but some on and off ramps including Flamingo Road and Sahara Avenue.

Schools

The Clark County School District said all classes and the Safekey Program will operate normally. However, after-school sports and activities are canceled. Any absences will be excused on Monday. The district said counselors will be available.

Motives

Police said they are carrying out a search warrant in Mesquite at the suspect's home.

But while the Islamic State claimed the attack, saying the shooter converted to Islam months ago, but provided no evidence, according to the Associated Press. Metro said a motive is still unknown adding, the department said they are not calling the incident terrorism.

Marilou Danley, was initially named a person of interest, but police later said she was not connected to the shooting and she was located outside of the country.

An investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking anyone with video or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324.

How to help

Anyone wishing to donate blood for the injured victims of the shooting can find information here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the victims of the shooting. Donations can be made online here.

Condolences

MGM Resorts International said, "our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night’s shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives. We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved."

Gov. Brian Sandoval released a statement, "My heart and prayers go the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence. This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival. I will be in Las Vegas this morning to meet with law enforcement, first responders and to console the victims and their families and friends. I ask that everyone take a moment to keep the people affected by this horrific tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

President Trump sent a tweet sharing his condolences with Las Vegas.

During his address, President Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

