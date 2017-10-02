Police: At least 50 dead, 400 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.

One officer was killed and another is in critical condition, Metro said. A shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, is also dead.

The shooting broke out on the Las Vegas Strip around 10 p.m. during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Paddock opened fire at a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, police said.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police said victims were across the street when the bullets rang out. Witnesses said people were in attendance for a Jason Aldean concert in a parking lot near Mandalay Bay.

VIDEO: FOX5 viewer Jorge Lozano caught video while the shooting was happening on the #LasVegasStrip tonight > https://t.co/fTeJAFXT1N pic.twitter.com/QeNSTLT6kO — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 2, 2017

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, up to 10 rounds of gunfire, from an elevated position near the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel.

Metro's SWAT went into the hotel room and found Paddock dead. Police believe he killed himself before officers arrived. Metro said they found more than 10 rifles.

Police located a person of interest, identified as Marilou Danley, was located outside of the country, Metro said.

We are also waiting to hear what happened with person of interest, who police say they have made contact with. pic.twitter.com/T04lFooTdL — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) October 2, 2017

Sheriff: We believe the shooter's roommate was not involved. She has been located out of the country. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) October 2, 2017

Police said the shooter does not have a criminal history. He had a minor citation years ago that was dealt with through the court system.

Sheriff: The shooter does not have a criminal record, just a minor citation years ago that was dealt with through the court system. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) October 2, 2017

The Clark County Fire Department estimated that approximately 406 people were transported to area hospitals. A Las Vegas Metro police officer, who was off-duty at the time, was pronounced dead. His identity will be released after next of kin have been notified. Two on-duty officers were injured, one of which was upgraded from "critical to stable," police said.

A Southern California police department said an off-duty officer was shot during the attack.

According to FOX11, the Las Angeles Fire Department said two of their off-duty firefighters were injured in the shooting. They are expected to be okay.

BREAKING: @LAFD confirms two of their off-duty firefighters have been shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Both expected to be OK. — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana to Russell was closed while police were on scene.

Police said they are carrying out a search warrant in Mesquite at the suspect's home.

A motive is still unknown, but the department is not calling the incident terrorism.

An investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking anyone with video or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Las Vegas Metro police set up a hotline for family and friends to report a missing loved one connected to this incident. Metro said the hotline is only to take reports on missing people. The department also opened a family reunification center at its headquarters at 400 South Martin Luther King Boulevard in Building B.

Metro said the identification process of all the injured and deceased will take time, so they are asking the public for patience.

Anyone wishing to donate blood for the injured victims of the shooting can find information here.

MGM Resorts International said, "our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night’s shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives. We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved. “

Gov. Brian Sandoval released a statement, "My heart and prayers go the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence. This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival. I will be in Las Vegas this morning to meet with law enforcement, first responders and to console the victims and their families and friends. I ask that everyone take a moment to keep the people affected by this horrific tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

President Trump sent a tweet sharing his condolences with Las Vegas.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Stay with FOX5 Vegas for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.