Active shooter reported on Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: At least 2 dead, 24 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

At least two people were killed and 24 others injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting broke out on the Las Vegas Strip around 10 p.m. during the Route 91 Festival. Hundreds of people were in attendance for a concert in a parking lot in the area during the event.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, up to 10 rounds of gunfire, from an elevated position near the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel.

Metro police on scene confirmed one suspect was down just before midnight. 

Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana to Russell was closed while police were on scene.

