Man shoots woman, kidnaps 4-year-old child in downtown Las Vegas

LVMPD said the suspect fled in a new-model black Toyota RAV4 (LVMPD).

LVMPD is searching for shooting and kidnapping suspect Eduardo Rozada-Tamayo, left, and 4-year-old Angie, right, after he shot and killed the mother of the child (LVMPD)

Metro is investigating a domestic incident where a woman was shot and critically injured near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers were called to assist a domestic-related situation on Veterans Memorial Drive and Bonanza Road at about 9:45 a.m.

Police said that's where 36-year-old Eduardo Rozada-Tamayo shot a woman and left the scene in a newer-model black Toyota sports utility vehicle with paper license plates.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She is on life support but is not expected to survive, Metro police said.

The shooter kidnapped a 4-year-old child by the name of Angie. According to police, Angie is the estranged couple's child.

Angie was later located safely by authorities, police said.

UPDATE: The child has been located safely. The suspect and vehicle are still OUTSTANDING! https://t.co/c3XZKttSYN — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 1, 2017

Police described Rozada-Tamayo as a Hispanic male, 5'4" tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Metro said this situation remains active as they search for the wanted man. Police said Rozada-Tamayo is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.