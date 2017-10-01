Man fatally shoots woman, kidnaps 4-year-old child in downtown Las Vegas

LVMPD said the suspect fled in a new-model black Toyota RAV4 (LVMPD).

LVMPD is searching for shooting and kidnapping suspect Eduardo Rozada-Tamayo, left, and 4-year-old Angie, right, after he shot and killed the mother of the child (LVMPD)

Metro is investigating a domestic incident where a woman was shot and killed near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers were called to assist a domestic-related situation on Veterans Memorial Drive and Bonanza Road at about 9:45 a.m.

Police said that's where 36-year-old Eduardo Rozada-Tamayo shot a woman and left the scene in a newer-model black Toyota sports utility vehicle with paper license plates.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The shooter kidnapped a 4-year-old child by the name of Angie. According to police, Angie is the estranged couple's child.

Police described Rozada-Tamayo as a Hispanic male, 5'4" tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Angie is a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Metro said this situation remains active as they search for the wanted man.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1.

