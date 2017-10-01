Domestic situation leads to critical shooting near downtown Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Domestic situation leads to critical shooting near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro is investigating a domestic incident where a woman was shot and critically injured near downtown Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers were called to assist a domestic-related situation on Veterans Memorial Drive and Bonanza Road at about 9:45 a.m.

Police said that's where a man shot a female and left the scene in a black Toyota sports utility vehicle.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter may also have a child with him, according to police.

Metro said this situation remains active as they search for the wanted suspect.

