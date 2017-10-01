Pickup truck crashes into ravine, kills driver near Mt. Charleston

A driver has lost her life in a crash on Deer Creek Road near Mt. Charleston Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a woman was driving a pickup truck on State Route 158 when it went off the roadway and crashed into a ravine just after 10:30 a.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene with S.R. 158 closed, a few miles away from Lee Canyon Road, for the investigation.

NHP said the reason for the crash was not immediately clear with Troopers working to clear the accident.

Alternate routes were suggested due to the road closure.

