Vegas PD: 1 person, shot killed at Suites on Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the east part of town Sunday morning,

Metro said they responded to an incident call at The Suites, located at 4855 Boulder Hwy., just north of Flamingo Road, at about 4:30 a.m.

Officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later pronounced deceased from the injuries sustained.

Authorities said homicide detectives were handling the investigation.

Metro did not release any further immediate information about the incident.

