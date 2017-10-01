Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash involving U-Haul, RTC - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash involving U-Haul, RTC bus

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Metro at the scene of a fatal accident in west Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Metro at the scene of a fatal accident in west Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul truck and an RTC bus in the Spring Valley area. 

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:47 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. 

At this time, it is unclear who was at fault in the crash. Police said the motorcycle collided with a U-Haul truck and a parked RTC bus. 

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. 

Metro's Fatal Detail continues to investigate the fatal collision. 

