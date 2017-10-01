Metro investigates fatal motorcycle crash involving a U-Haul Truck and RTC bus

Las Vegas Metro police said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a U-Haul truck and an RTC bus in the Spring Valley area.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:47 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

At this time, it is unclear who was at fault in the crash. Police said the motorcycle collided with a U-Haul truck and a parked RTC bus.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Metro's Fatal Detail continues to investigate the fatal collision.

