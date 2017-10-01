Three killed in crash near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Three killed in crash near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Metro police vehicles block the streets as officers invetsigate a fatal crash that left three dead (Kurt Rempe / FOX5). Metro police vehicles block the streets as officers invetsigate a fatal crash that left three dead (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that killed three people Saturday night in the southeast Valley. 

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said officers were dispatched to the fatal crash at 9:07 p.m. on Desert Inn Road and Ocean Crest Street, near Nellis Boulevard. 

No further details were immediately disclosed. 

Stay with FOX5 for continuing updates. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.