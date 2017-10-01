Three killed in crash near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard

Metro police vehicles block the streets as officers invetsigate a fatal crash that left three dead (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that killed three people Saturday night in the southeast Valley.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said officers were dispatched to the fatal crash at 9:07 p.m. on Desert Inn Road and Ocean Crest Street, near Nellis Boulevard.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

