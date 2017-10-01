Three juveniles killed in hit-and-run crash near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard

Metro police vehicles block the streets as officers invetsigate a fatal crash that left three dead (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed three juveniles Saturday night in the southeast Valley.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said officers were dispatched to the fatal crash at 9:07 p.m. on Desert Inn Road and Ocean Crest Street, near Nellis Boulevard. Three juvenile pedestrians, ages 12, 12 and 15-years-old were killed, according to police.

A fourth victim, a 13-year-old, was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

Metro's Fatal Detail said the male victims were walking on the sidewalk along Desert Inn Road when a vehicle struck them as it tried to pass another car on the shoulder. Police believe the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk.

According to witnesses, the suspected driver was wearing all black but removed his clothes to avoid recognition as he ran away from the scene on foot into nearby neighborhoods.

Metro's K-9 Unit and additional officers are combing through the surrounding communities to find the suspect, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No further details were immediately disclosed.

