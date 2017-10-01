Suspect in custody after hit-and-run crash kills 3 boys in east Las Vegas

Metro police vehicles block the streets as officers investigate a fatal crash in east Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the lives of three juveniles Saturday night in the east part of town.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said officers were called to an accident scene at 9:07 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Ocean Crest Street, near Nellis Boulevard.

Metro said a group of boys was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle struck them as it tried to pass another car on the shoulder. Three of them were fatally injured in the impact and a fourth was transported to the hospital.

The three deceased were ages 12,13, and 14, while the fourth victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive, according to Metro.

Witnesses informed police that the driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene after the crash and removed his clothes while running through the nearby neighborhood.

The suspected driver was eventually taken into police custody during the overnight hours as Metro K-9 units, along with additional officers, searched the surrounding areas.

Sunday, authorities identified the suspect as 28-year-old Joseph Eskandarian, of Las Vegas.

Police said further information will be released on this incident.

