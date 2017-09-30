Metro identifies Vegas officer involved in deadly shooting

Metro at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 28, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police released the identity of an officer involved in a shooting incident from Sept. 28.

Authorities said the original event took place after they tracked down a reported suicidal man armed with a gun in the 200 block of North Jones Boulevard.

A woman told police that her husband was suicidal and that he had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Police said the man put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger when a Metro officer almost simultaneously fired his own gun upon seeing the movement.

That officer has been identified as 42-year-old Weston Williams. Authorities said he has been a part of the department since 2006.

The suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to police, while Williams round struck him in the shoulder.

The shooter died at the scene and Williams was not injured.

Metro said the 42-year-old was placed on routine administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

