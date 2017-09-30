Pedestrian hit, suffers life-threatening injuries near Stewart A - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian hit, suffers life-threatening injuries near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and suffered life-threatening injuries near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

Police responded to the scene at about 10:06 p.m., Metro said. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Nellis Boulevard was shut down in the area as police investigated. 

