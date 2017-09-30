Las Vegas man calling for change after police officer kills brother

The brother of a suspect shot and killed by a Metro Police officer said he does not blame the officer who pulled the trigger, but still wants to see changes.

On Monday, a police officer shot and killed a suspect inside of University Medical Center, after police said the man grabbed an officer's Taser and pointed it at a security guard.

The next day, Damien O'Bryan got a call from his mother telling him about the fatal, officer-involved shooting.

"My mother called me up and she let me know what had happened," Damien said. The victim, Cody O'Bryan, was his brother. "(Early this month) He had called my mom and said he wanted to commit suicide by cop ... she had two cops show up at her house and she said she knew right away that he was dead."

Investigators said it started with Cody O'Bryan calling 9-1-1 saying he wanted to commit suicide by cop, and wanted to get in a shootout with officers. Officers showed up and arrested Cody O'Bryan, but said he was too drunk to go to jail. Instead, the officers took him to UMC.

While at the hospital, a corrections officer dropped off a duty bag containing restraints, a radio, and Taser. The bag would be used by the relief officer, who generally is on overtime and comes from home. The bag was placed underneath the sink in the hospital room.

O'Bryan was restrained by his ankle and wrist to the hospital bed. At one point, O'Bryan urinated on himself, so the hospital bed sheet and his clothing needed to be changed. Metro Police Officer Thomas Rybacki assisted him into a hospital gown and changed his restraint to only his right ankle and the hospital bed.

Officer Rybacki left the room for a short time leaving the duty bag under the sink. O'Bryan then got off the bed and laid his head on the floor next to the duty bag that was under the sink. At 4:04 a.m., O'Bryan removed the Taser from the bag and placed it on his left side behind the bed and out of sight. One minute later, Officer Rybacki entered the room and removed the bag, placing it in the hallway.

At 4:10 a.m., a nurse, and security guard entered the room without Officer Rybacki and O'Bryan pointed the Taser at the security guard. Officer Rybacki then entered the room and O'Bryan pointed the Taser in his direction. Rybacki stepped out and told O'Bryan to drop the Taser. He stepped back in and fired one round at O'Bryan. O'Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Damien O'Bryan said his brother was no stranger to local police departments.

"Interactions with Metro 16 times," Damien O'Bryan explained. "Henderson Police, that's seven more suicide attempts ... there was one time that he tried to leap off the Hoover Dam"

But Damien said Cody O'Bryan wasn't always like that. He said his brother was like a roller coaster, and there were good days.

"He's a very compassionate person, a very loving person."

But he also had bad days, where Damien said Cody O'Bryan was crazed. That's why he doesn't blame the officer who pulled the trigger.

"We don't blame him one bit, he had to do what he had to do, and that's understandable," Damien O'Bryan said. What he doesn't understand though, is how the system let his brother down.

He said during one of the many interactions Cody O'Bryan had with police or hospitals, they should have treated him for his suicidal tendencies.

"Things need to be reviewed and looked over, there's all these problems," Damien said, holding back tears. "With the record that my brother had, there's no reason he should've slipped through the cracks. I wouldn't say these are cracks in the system, there's a grand canyon in the system."

