Las Vegas woman trying to get family home from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

On Friday, a valley woman heard from her family in Puerto Rico for the first time since Hurricane Maria hit.

Melissa Santana said her mom and brother, who live in the valley, both have health problems. She said she's trying to get them back home as soon as possible, she said.

Melissa Santana's grandmother lives in Puerto Rico, so her mom and brother traveled there to help right after Hurricane Irma.

But just a couple days after they got there, Hurricane Maria tore up the island.

"It was 10 agonizing days, let me tell you. I've cried probably every day," Santana said.

Melissa Santana spent ten long days worrying if her mother, brother, and grandmother were ok in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck.

On Friday, she finally got the call that they were alive.

"It was just tears like I was crying hysterically and there's not really any way to explain it," Santana said.

And while her family survived, her grandmother's house is nearly destroyed and they have been struggling to get basic needs.



"They have no food, no power, no water. My mother is extremely sick she has a GI tube that requires formula every so many hours she hasn't had any of that for over 11 days now," she said.



Melissa said along with her mom's illness, her brother has stage four lupus and is diabetic. They have no way to get medical help.



"They're really just stuck were they are they can't really get anywhere they have no idea when helps coming, no idea when they're going to have water," she said.



But flights out of Puerto Rico are hard to come by and Melissa is frustrated with ticket prices that she calls inflated.



"You don't charge them $1300 dollars and say wait two to three weeks and maybe the flights will go down. Well in two to three weeks, I may be bringing back a body and not my mother, God forbid, so I can't wait," she said.



As people in Puerto Rico struggle to survive, Melissa's brother told her people are getting more desperate by the day.



"He says they're fighting you for your money. I don't know for what, it's not like they can buy anything. There's nothing there, but he says they're fighting and shooting and said were so scared and they're just crying bring us home. We want out, so that's my goal," she said.

To help Melissa raise money to fly her family home, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.