Illegal marijuana shop busted, man arrested near I-15 and Desert Inn

Police busted a marijuana shop for illegally selling without a license, according to Metro Police.

Clayton Bernard, the owner of "Elevate Medical Pharmacy" at 2951 Westwood Drive was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Police said with the help of the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division and special agents from the Clark County Business Licensing Investigations, they found Bernard at the business, where he was "very confrontational and refused to identify himself." He showed only a Nevada Sales Tax permit as documentation.

At the shop, police found edibles and jars of marijuana, THC wax and $187 cash. Police said he was read his rights, but he said he didn't understand his rights because he's not a U.S. citizen.

Bernard said he's trying to start his own country and that he was only at the business to pick up his mail. He also said he's a federal agent from his own government, according to the arrest report.

The marijuana tested positive as a controlled substance and police said the edibles and THC were also being tested. Bernard was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.