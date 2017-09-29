Metro releases video of former officer slamming woman into squad car's hood

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage of a former officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a handcuffed woman in his custody.

Former officer Richard Scavone pleaded guilty Thursday to excessive use of force according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scavone, 50, admitted in a plea agreement that on Jan. 6, 2015, he saw the woman talking on the phone and holding a cup of coffee. He told her to "move along," and she told him she was waiting on someone and threw her coffee cup. He then got out of his car and approached her with a Taser in his hand.

He also admitted while she was handcuffed, he shoved her to the ground, grabbed her around the neck and threw her to the ground, slapped her in the forehead and slammed her face onto the hood of his patrol car twice and slammed her into the door of his patrol car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Scavone said he knew what he did wasn't justified and was against the law.



He faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2018.



"The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Nevada citizens, regardless of their backgrounds,” Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre said. “The defendant took an oath to serve and protect with honor and integrity. Misconduct such as this will not be tolerated and those who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”



“As Mr. Scavone realized today, no one is above the law,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said. “Law enforcement takes an oath to protect and serve our communities. We are, and rightfully should be, held to a higher standard. Every day, the vast majority of police officers in our community uphold that standard under difficult, dangerous conditions. However, when law enforcement breaks that vow, they will be held accountable.”



After conducting its own investigation, LVMPD fired Scavone.



