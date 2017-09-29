Report: Woman felt threatened before intentionally hitting woman with car

A witness from an ongoing case at the Regional Justice Center said she was leaving the courthouse when she was struck by a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The report for Shaquilla Stafford stated a woman, identified as Queva Staford, she was leaving the courthouse with a male when he pointed and yelled at Stafford. Stafford appeared to be parked on Third Street when she pulled away from the curve, made a U-turn, then drove onto the sidewalk and struck Staford. She was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

[READ MORE: Police: Woman intentionally hit by car outside of Las Vegas courthouse]

Stafford then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Authorities were able to locate an address for Stafford after the incident. A detective saw Stafford get out of a vehicle and the detective took her into custody.

Stafford would not tell the detective where the vehicle she used to hit the woman was.

While Stafford was sitting in the booking area, she said she ran over the victim because she thought she was going to attack her.

A detective found a handgun with the serial number partially removed in Stafford's purse.

Stafford was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun with altered serial number, and CCW gun, police said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.