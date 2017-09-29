Florida attorney general doesn't want Simpson in state

After serving nine years for kidnapping and robbery in Nevada, O.J. Simpson will be released on parole. Simpson's attorney said he intends to live in Florida, but the attorney general does not want him there.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general of Florida, and the chief legal officer sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections urging the department to contact authorities to let them know Simpson is not welcome in the state.

Bondi said, "there is no justification under these circumstances for asking the taxpayers of Florida to foot the bill for hosting Mr. Simpson's parole." Adding he poses a danger to the people in Florida if he relocates there.

She added that Simpson has a history of arrests and destructive behavior dating back to spousal battery charges in 1989, speeding in his powerboat, a liability for civil theft, and his conviction in Nevada.

The attorney general added a number of parole conditions including reporting to his parole officer in-person, wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, drug and alcohol testing, and travel restrictions should he be allowed to reside in Florida.

Bondi ended her letter saying the state "should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

A parole board in Nevada set Oct. 1 as the earliest date that Simpson could be released.

