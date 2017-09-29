NVLPD searching for pair suspected of robbing restaurant, stabbing employee

An employee at a restaurant was stabbed during a robbery on Sept. 28, 2017. (Source: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police said they are seeking the public's help to identify two robbery suspects that stabbed an 18-year-old Thursday night.

Police said at about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 4500 block of West Ann Road, near Decatur Boulevard for reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found the 18-year-old male suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to Univerisity Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said two men entered the restaurant, approached an employee, and demanded money from the register as well as the safe. One man was armed with a knife and the other had a handgun. During the robbery, the employee was stabbed. The two suspects left the scene before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of money. No other injuries were reported.

Police identified one suspects as an African American man between 35- to 40 years-old, about 5'11" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a brown zippered hoodie, blue shirt, brown pants, and gray shoes.

The second suspect was described by police as an African American man between 40- to 45-years-old, about 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark gray baseball hat, dark blue shirt, light gray sweatpants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

