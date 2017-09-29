2 women found dead in apartment on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway identified

LVMPD officers speak with neighbors of the deceased at Solaire Apartments Sept. 12, 2017 (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Two women found dead in an apartment building have been identified.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified 20-year-old Rose Treloar and 48-year-old Gwen Ulbrich as the two women whose bodies were found at Solaire Apartments on the 1700 block of Karen Avenue on Sept. 12.

A neighbor called a manager saying a foul odor was coming from an apartment. The property manager opened the door found a dead woman near the doorway. The property manager left and called 911.

The fire department arrived to confirm the woman was dead and found another woman's body inside the apartment.

The coroner has not identified any cause of death.

It's estimated their bodies were in the unit for about two weeks without any electrical power, police added.

